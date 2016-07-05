St Albans crossing footage shows children 'risking lives'
Video footage of children risking their lives on a level crossing has been released after there were four near-misses.
Network Rail were monitoring the Cotton Mill Lane crossing in St Albans in July and recorded more than 300 instances of misuse in nine days.
The crossing was closed in August 2015 for two weeks but reopened after pressure from Hertfordshire County Council. Searches continue for a location for an alternative crossing.
31 Aug 2017
