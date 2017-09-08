Bedfordshire racer competing across Europe has his sights set high

Video

A teenage racer from Bedfordshire is taking the karting world by storm and has his sights set on Le Mans.

Jack Deakin, 15, from Bedfordshire, has raced at three major junior competitions this year; the British Championship, the British Open Championship and the X30 European Series.

Since taking up karting in 2012, Deakin has raced across Europe.

He races for the Croc Promotion UK Works team, which is based at the Whilton Mill Circuit in Daventry, Northampstonshire.

"I love the thrill of karting," Deakin said.