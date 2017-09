Video

Two sisters have completed a swim across the English Channel to remember their younger sister who died of a heart attack.

Helen Smith, 50, and Hayley Brant, 47, finished the swim in 19 hours and 19 minutes.

Their younger sister, Heather Brant, died in 2009, aged 36.

The pair use swimming as a coping mechanism and have been raising money for charities for several years.