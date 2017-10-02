Video
Monarch collapse thwarts champion powerlifter's title hopes
A champion powerlifter's hopes of defending his world title have been crushed by the collapse of Monarch Airlines.
Steve Walker, 61, from Hardingstone in Northamptonshire, was due to travel to Stockholm for the World Masters Powerlifting Championships in Sweden on Tuesday.
He was close to Luton Airport when he found out all flights were cancelled and he was unable to book another flight in time.
02 Oct 2017
