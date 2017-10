Video

A woman has been given a tour of the world's longest aircraft as a treat for her 90th birthday.

Gwen Heggie has always been a fan of the 302ft (92m) long Airlander 10, based at Cardington in Bedfordshire, and even worked in the village's hangars during World War Two.

But her son gave her a birthday present she'd never forget, allowing her the rare chance to see it up-close.