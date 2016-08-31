Woman defends keeping fox as family pet

Video

A family of four has adopted a fox which was handed in to a vet when it was just a few days old.

Natalie Reynolds started looking after the animal seven months ago, hand-rearing it at her home in Sarratt, Hertfordshire.

She insists it is only caged at night for its safety and is free to roam the garden, but an animal charity argued keeping foxes as pets is wrong as they belong in the wild.