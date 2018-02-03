Crowdfunding to give girl, 3, a voice

Media player
Rett syndrome: Woman fundraises for three-year-old daughter
A woman whose three-year-old daughter cannot talk is raising money for equipment to give her a voice.
Sophie Edes, from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, has Rett syndrome, which means she cannot walk or communicate through speech.
