Meet the 85-year-old boy scout

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meet the 85-year-old scout from Luton
Meet the man from Luton who joined the scouts in 1944 and never left.
Raymond Aldous, 85, has been a member of the scouts at the Icknield district of Luton for 74 years.
In 2015, Mr Aldous was awarded an MBE for his services to scouting and young people.
-
09 Feb 2018
- From the section Beds, Herts & Bucks
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-43004700/meet-the-85-year-old-scout-from-lutonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window