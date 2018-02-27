Vietnam War child finds dad 45 years on
A woman adopted from an orphanage in Saigon during the Vietnam War has traced her long-lost father.

Toni Harrison moved to England and was raised in Bedfordshire. Her mother and father, who was a solider, met in Vietnam.

