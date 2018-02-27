Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Vietnam War child finds father in America 45 years on
A woman adopted from an orphanage in Saigon during the Vietnam War has traced her long-lost father.
Toni Harrison moved to England and was raised in Bedfordshire. Her mother and father, who was a solider, met in Vietnam.
27 Feb 2018
