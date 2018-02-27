Vietnam War child finds dad 45 years on

Video
Vietnam War child finds dad after in United States after 45 years
Toni Harrison was adopted from an orphanage in Saigon during the Vietnam War and was raised in the UK.
She decided to search for her parents and recently met her father, a former soldier, at a care home in America.
- From the section Beds, Herts & Bucks