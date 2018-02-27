Vietnam War child finds dad 45 years on
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Vietnam War child finds dad after in United States after 45 years

Toni Harrison was adopted from an orphanage in Saigon during the Vietnam War and was raised in the UK.

She decided to search for her parents and recently met her father, a former soldier, at a care home in America.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.