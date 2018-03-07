CCTV captures fatal M1 minibus crash

Video

CCTV footage has emerged of a crash between two lorries and a minibus, in which eight people died.

Lorry drivers Ryszard Masierak and David Wagstaff were involved in the incident on the M1 in August 2017.

Masierak, 31, was convicted of dangerous driving charges. Wagstaff, 54, admitted causing death by careless driving but was cleared of causing death by dangerous driving.

The pair are due to be sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court on 23 March.