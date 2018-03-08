Films show dangers of 'cycle v car' game
'Swerve the car' footage shows dangers of 'stupid' game

Hertfordshire Police have released the footage of "swerve the car" stunts to show the dangers.

In the footage, people can be seen cycling up to oncoming traffic and avoiding a collision at the last moment.

The police force has been working with the mother of a boy from Borehamwood who collided with a car in St Albans last year.

