Films show dangers of 'cycle v car' game

'Swerve the car' footage shows dangers of 'stupid' game
Hertfordshire Police have released the footage of "swerve the car" stunts to show the dangers.
In the footage, people can be seen cycling up to oncoming traffic and avoiding a collision at the last moment.
The police force has been working with the mother of a boy from Borehamwood who collided with a car in St Albans last year.
08 Mar 2018
