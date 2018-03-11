Media player
'Being a mum harder than fighting fires'
A mother of five who spends her spare time working as a retained firefighter says being a mum is "harder than tackling fires".
Tania Robinson works with the retained crew at Saxmundham Fire Service in Suffolk.
She described herself as "just a normal mum," adding: "It is definitely harder being a mum than a firefighter."
He son James, 15, said: "My mum can do five things in one hour, can your mum do that?"
11 Mar 2018
