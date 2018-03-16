Video
Luton Town: 'How my football club changes lives'
Luton Town Football Club has made a difference to thousands of people's lives, according to a teenage fan.
George, 18, from Ampthill in Bedfordshire, convinced BBC Look East to let him make a TV report about the work and impact of Luton's Community Trust.
He was taking part in BBC School Report, which gives 11-18 year olds across the UK the chance to develop their media literacy skills and produce their own stories about subjects that matter to them.
16 Mar 2018