'How my football club changes lives'

Video

Luton Town Football Club has made a difference to thousands of people's lives, according to a teenage fan.

George, 18, from Ampthill in Bedfordshire, convinced BBC Look East to let him make a TV report about the work and impact of Luton's Community Trust.

He was taking part in BBC School Report, which gives 11-18 year olds across the UK the chance to develop their media literacy skills and produce their own stories about subjects that matter to them.