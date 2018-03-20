Giant hillside lion gets makeover
Video

The largest hill figure in England has received a major makeover.

A lion overlooking the Dunstable Downs in Bedfordshire was restored using 800 tonnes of unwanted chalk, donated by a local resident.

It was created in 1933 but had become faded, and covered in weeds. The restoration took six months to complete.

