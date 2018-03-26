Musical David Bowie statue unveiled

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
David Bowie statue unveiled in Aylesbury
A statue of David Bowie has been unveiled in the town where he revealed Ziggy Stardust to the world.
The bronze sculpture, entitled Earthly Messenger, is in Aylesbury's Market Square.
"When you get something like this people either love it or hate it," said music promoter David Stopps, who helped raise £100,000 for the work through a crowdfunding appeal.
