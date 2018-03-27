CCTV captures Bowie statue vandalism

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
David Bowie: CCTV captures Aylesbury statue vandalism
A CCTV camera, installed high above a bronze statue to performer David Bowie, has captured the moment a vandal spray-painted the newly-unveiled sculpture.
The incident, in Aylesbury, took place less than 48 hours after the statue - entitled Earthly Messenger - was revealed.
-
27 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-43562330/david-bowie-cctv-captures-aylesbury-statue-vandalismRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window