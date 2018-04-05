'My car collection is Europe's largest'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'My private classic car collection is Europe's largest'
A Hertfordshire businessman believes he has the largest private collection of classic cars in Europe.
Rodger Dudding, from Potters Bar, started his "hobby" of collecting cars about 30 years ago and now has more than 400.
05 Apr 2018
