Bottle Boy 'superhero' cleans up
Sandy Bottle Boy 'superhero' Charlie cleans up neighbourhood

An entrepreneurial 10-year-old is keeping his local community clean by collecting his neighbours' bottles.

Charlie, aka Bottle Boy, who lives in Sandy, says he is making "quite a lot" of pocket money from the scheme as his "customers" pay him to take their glass for recycling.

  • 17 Apr 2018
