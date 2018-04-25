Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lorry overturns and catches fire on M25 in Hertfordshire
A lorry overturned and caught fire on the M25 in Hertfordshire, causing major delays.
It happened on the anti-clockwise, near junction 17 at Maple Cross, at about 19:30 BST on Tuesday.
The drivers of the lorry and a car were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
-
25 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-43892989/lorry-overturns-and-catches-fire-on-m25-in-hertfordshireRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window