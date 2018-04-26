'Concrete jungle' town TV advert remade
Milton Keynes red balloon TV advert remade

A television advert which promoted Milton Keynes as a great place to live in 1984 has been remade 34 years later.

The film, made by Richard Bateman, will have its premiere at the MK Gallery before being released on social media on Love MK Day on 3 May.

