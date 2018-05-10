Charity shop bike theft caught on CCTV
A charity worker has been left feeling "angry" after a bike was stolen from a shop.

The ReUse Centre in Bedford has released CCTV footage of a man taking the bike from its store in Church Arcade on Wednesday.

Mark Thompson, the charity's chief officer, said the item was worth between £40 and £50 and described the incident as being "pretty low".

