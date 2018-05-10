Charity shop bike theft caught on CCTV

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bike theft from Bedford charity shop caught on CCTV
A charity worker has been left feeling "angry" after a bike was stolen from a shop.
The ReUse Centre in Bedford has released CCTV footage of a man taking the bike from its store in Church Arcade on Wednesday.
Mark Thompson, the charity's chief officer, said the item was worth between £40 and £50 and described the incident as being "pretty low".
-
10 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-44076564/bike-theft-from-bedford-charity-shop-caught-on-cctvRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window