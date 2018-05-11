Coder, 10, plans to take on Apple
A 10-year-old girl who writes her own computer games and software says she dreams of starting her own technology company to rival the likes of Apple.

Connie is the youngest member of a coding group in Milton Keynes which aims to get more females interested in programming.

  • 11 May 2018
