Singing dream for boy, 11, with dementia
Josh Cullip has dementia because of a genetic disease, which is known to affect about 500 people worldwide.

The 11-year-old, from Milton Keynes, was diagnosed with Niemann-Pick type C when he was a few weeks old.

He says he keeps a "positive attitude" and dreams of becoming a singer when he is older.

  • 16 May 2018
