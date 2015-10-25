Michael Sheen gives tips on learning lines to girl, 8

Video

Actor Michael Sheen has given an eight-year-old acting tips for a youth theatre play after phoning in to a BBC radio station.

Presenter Matt Allwright tweeted the star when eight-year-old Millie Allen came on his BBC Radio Berkshire show.

She had been learning lines for her role as Titania in an abridged production of A Midsummer Night's Dream being staged by Wokingham Youth Theatre.

The Queen and The Damned United star replied and called the station, telling Millie to concentrate on "feelings".