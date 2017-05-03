Video

It has been 20 years since Emily Salvini, seven, died after her family home was set alight.

Emily Salvini was sleeping at her home in Hemdean Road, Reading, on 3 May 1997 when petrol was poured through the letterbox and ignited.

Her mum Katie Salvini and her brother Zach Salvini, who both survived the fire, say they remain traumatised by the attack.