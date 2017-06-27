Video
CCTV footage shows man hit by bus in Reading
CCTV footage shows the shocking moment a man was hit by a bus on the street in Reading.
Simon Smith was knocked to the ground by the vehicle while walking along Gun Street. He was able to get back on his feet afterwards and suffered only bruising.
No arrests have been made. Reading Buses says it was an awful incident which is being investigated internally.
Warning: Some people may find this footage distressing.
-
27 Jun 2017
- From the section Berkshire