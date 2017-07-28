Slough road fight: Cyclist and driver filmed brawling

Video

A cyclist has been filmed by a member of the public attacking the occupants of a car with his mud guard during a fight in the middle of the road.

The footage shot in Bath Road, Slough, shows a fracas between three men - one of whom appears to wield a golf club - and ending with a passer-by intervening.

The man who took the footage asked to remain anonymous and said it was unclear why the fight started. He said the incident happened at about 12:30 BST on Thursday.

Thames Valley Police, which has been shown the video by the BBC, said the incident was not being investigated as it had not been reported.