Gambling addict warns against fixed-odds betting terminals

A recovering gambling addict has warned others about the dangers of using fixed-odds betting terminals in bookmakers.

The man, who asked to remain anonymous, said he had lost as much as £15,000 in a day at betting shops in Reading town centre.

The government is conducting a review into the machines, which account for more than 50% of bookmakers' profits.

The Association of British Bookmakers said a report suggesting the maximum bet should be reduced from £100 to £2 was "flawed".