A school in Berkshire has held a Bonfire Night with a difference by setting alight a replica of a Nazi battleship.

Groundsman Steve Holland at Luckley House School in Wokingham, Berkshire, built a smaller version of the Admiral Graf Spee, which served with the Kriegsmarine of Nazi Germany during World War Two.

The burning of the replica recreates the fate of the real ship, which was badly damaged and set alight by the Germans while being deliberately sunk.