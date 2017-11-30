Video

The mother of a young boy with autism has put a sign up outside her house asking neighbours not to phone the police if they hear her son having a 'meltdown'.

Nine-year-old Ryan, from Reading, can get very angry before throwing things and swearing loudly.

In one case his meltdown was so bad, a member of the public called the police.

His mum Lisa has spoken to neighbours and has put a sign up explaining Ryan's condition and asking people not to contact the authorities.