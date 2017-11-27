Video

Prime Minister Theresa May has said she disagrees with a council leader over the issue of "aggressive begging" in Windsor ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Simon Dudley, leader of the Conservative-controlled Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, urged police to tackle the issue before the St George's Chapel ceremony on 19 May.

Speaking during a visit to a hospital in nearby Camberley, Mrs May said councils should "work with police" and ensure accommodation was provided for homeless people.