Homeless man on royal wedding begging row

A homeless man on the streets of Windsor has criticised a council leader who has urged police to tackle the issue of "aggressive begging" ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on 19 May.

James, 35, who lives on the streets of Windsor, said: "[Simon Dudley] should come out and talk to the homeless and find out what their stories are before he makes those kind of accusations."

Leader of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, Mr Dudley, had written beggars could present the town in a "sadly unfavourable light" ahead of the royal wedding in St George's Chapel.