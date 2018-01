Video

The Bayeux Tapestry, which is set to be displayed in the UK for the first time in 950 years, has a replica in Reading, Berkshire.

A full-size copy of the tapestry came to the town in 1895 and was one of the first exhibits in the art gallery of Reading Museum, which opened in 1897.

The replica was the idea of embroider Elizabeth Wardle, who was the wife of Staffordshire silk-dyer Thomas Wardle.