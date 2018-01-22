Mum erects fake speed camera in village

Video

A fake speed camera has been put up by a mum worried about the threat to her children's safety from speeding cars.

The woman put up the DIY camera, which is made of wood and painted yellow and grey, just before Christmas in her West Berkshire village.

The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, told the BBC: "The speed limit here is 30mph but we have cars and lorries speeding through here all the time.

"There are kids trying to cross the road, older people out walking their dogs, it's just not safe."

She added: "We looked at what people had done in other villages with the same problem and realised that if it's on private land it's not illegal."