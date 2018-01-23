Video

A van driver who smashed through a level crossing barrier seconds before a train was due has been handed an 18-month driving ban.

Emanuel Goagara, of Edgware, London, drove across the Sunningdale crossing in Berkshire in July, despite the barrier being almost fully lowered.

He was also ordered to pay £1,000 in compensation and do 150 hours of community work.

British Transport Police said his actions caused more than 10 hours of delays across the rail network and cost taxpayers more than £60,000.