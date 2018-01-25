Homeless for a year: James's Story
Homelessness in Windsor was highlighted recently when council leader, Simon Dudley, called for action to tackle "aggressive begging" in the town, ahead of the royal wedding.

Homelessness in the borough has gone up 38% according to Government statistics out today.

We went to Windsor, where James told us his story.