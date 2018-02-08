Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Former WWI horse hospital hidden in Arborfield estate
Work on turning a former garrison at Arborfield, Berkshire, into a massive housing development is well under way.
But the developers are marking the site's history as a horse hospital and base for the army equine vets with a series of special 'warhorse' sculptures.
-
08 Feb 2018
- From the section Berkshire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-berkshire-42983907/former-wwi-horse-hospital-hidden-in-arborfield-estateRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window