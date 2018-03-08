Media player
Row over lighting at home of Henley Regatta
An artist who installed temporary lights to light up both sides of a bridge in Henley-on-Thames has been told by the council to take them down.
The bridge marks the finishing line for rowers competing during the Henley Regatta.
Artist Clive Hemsley wants to make it permanent fixture, but did not secure planning permission for them.
08 Mar 2018
