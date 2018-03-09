How the Victorians censored the Bayeux Tapestry
Video

Bayeux Tapestry nudity censored by Victorian English

There's a copy of the Bayeux Tapestry in Reading, Berkshire.

But why did the Victorians, who made the copy of the famous French tapestry, censor it?

This video was inspired by the BBC series Civilisations. Video journalist: Adam Paylor

  • 09 Mar 2018
