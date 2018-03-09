Media player
Bayeux Tapestry nudity censored by Victorian English
There's a copy of the Bayeux Tapestry in Reading, Berkshire.
But why did the Victorians, who made the copy of the famous French tapestry, censor it?
This video was inspired by the BBC series Civilisations. Video journalist: Adam Paylor
09 Mar 2018
