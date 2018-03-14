'Sicko' sabotages Mother's Day card
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Sicko' sabotages Woodley grandmother's card with insults

An 85-year-old great-grandmother whose Mother's Day card from her daughter arrived filled with abusive and misogynist messages has described the perpetrator as a "sicko".

The writer claimed to work at a postal sorting office. Royal Mail has apologised to Dorothy Hopkins, of Woodley, Berkshire, and launched an investigation.

  • 14 Mar 2018