'Sicko' sabotages Mother's Day card

'Sicko' sabotages Woodley grandmother's card with insults
An 85-year-old great-grandmother whose Mother's Day card from her daughter arrived filled with abusive and misogynist messages has described the perpetrator as a "sicko".
The writer claimed to work at a postal sorting office. Royal Mail has apologised to Dorothy Hopkins, of Woodley, Berkshire, and launched an investigation.
14 Mar 2018
