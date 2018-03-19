Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Reading half marathon: Runners brave snow after race cancelled
A number of runners held their own half-marathon in Reading after the official event was called off.
About 100 people are believed to have braved the snow and ice after a Twitter account encouraged runners to take part.
19 Mar 2018
