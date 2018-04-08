Media player
Huntley and Palmers: Biscuit tin sex secrets revealed
An illustrator has been explaining how he snuck "naughty" images on to biscuit tins of a leading manufacturer, which were distributed world-wide.
Mick Hill, from Whistable, Kent illustrated the tins for Berkshire-based Huntley and Palmers in the 1970s.
The artist who has been "keeping a low profile" since his prank was discovered, has been showing the BBC some of his handiwork,
Video journalist: Adam Paylor
08 Apr 2018
