Life-saving rescue captured on dashcam

Video

Kevin Steele's heart suddenly stopped beating when he was driving home to Bournemouth.

His car dashcam captured the moment four members of the public came to his aid as he was slumped behind the wheel.

As you watch the footage you can hear the rescuers asking for drivers to stop and help ahead of their administering CPR themselves.

Mr Steele, 66, met his team of rescuers on Friday to personally thank them for saving his life.

South Western Ambulance Service (SWAS) released the dashcam footage to highlight the importance of knowing CPR.