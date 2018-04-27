Media player
New app helps blind people navigate streets after Reading trial
A new app which uses GPS to describe the environment to blind people has been successfully trialled in Reading, Berkshire.
Developed by Microsoft and the Guide Dog charity, it aims to "broaden the experiences" of blind people.
The BBC has been to see how the system works on the streets.
27 Apr 2018
