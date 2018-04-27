New app helps blind navigate streets
A new app which uses GPS to describe the environment to blind people has been successfully trialled in Reading, Berkshire.

Developed by Microsoft and the Guide Dog charity, it aims to "broaden the experiences" of blind people.

The BBC has been to see how the system works on the streets.

