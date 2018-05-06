'The Queen said she looks good in my window'
Harry and Meghan souvenir mugs are Derek's bestseller

With more than 100,000 tourists expected in Windsor for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, souvenir sellers are filling their shelves.

Derek has been selling them for 40 years, and has even spoken to the Queen about his window display.

  • 06 May 2018
