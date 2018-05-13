Video

A video has shown a confrontation between police and Kurdish protesters, during which a teenager was injured.

The Kurdistan Students Union said the boy, aged 17, was "rugby-tackled" by officers outside the Wokefield Estate, near Reading, Berkshire,

Thames Valley Police said a protester was taken to hospital, but it had no details of injuries.

Protesters said they were trying to blockade a convoy taking President Erdogan of Turkey to a business event.