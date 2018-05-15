Housebound woman 'forced to crowdfund' for wheelchair
A woman who is housebound due to a rare genetic condition has been refused an electric wheelchair on the NHS and has resorted to crowdfunding.

Charlotte Walton, 24, from Newbury, Berkshire, has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), and can no longer use one of her arms and both her legs.

  • 15 May 2018
