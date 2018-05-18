Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Royal Wedding: Are you related to the Royal Family?
Many people are looking for a tenuous link to the Royal Family to make Saturday's wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel even more special.
Well plenty of people, it turns out, could be related to the Royals, and the BBC has spoken to two of them.
-
18 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-berkshire-44146192/royal-wedding-are-you-related-to-the-royal-familyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window