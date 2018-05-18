Are you related to Prince Harry?
Video

Royal Wedding: Are you related to the Royal Family?

Many people are looking for a tenuous link to the Royal Family to make Saturday's wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel even more special.

Well plenty of people, it turns out, could be related to the Royals, and the BBC has spoken to two of them.

