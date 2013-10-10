Peter Shilton
Birmingham hosts homeless football tournament

Hundreds of homeless people from around the country have been taking part in a football tournament in Birmingham.

The five-a-side competition was organised by the Salvation Army.

Former international Peter Shilton also provided a goalkeeping masterclass at the event, which was eventually won by a team from Bristol.

Shilton said the competition could be really valuable as a way to build confidence.