Birmingham hosts homeless football tournament
Hundreds of homeless people from around the country have been taking part in a football tournament in Birmingham.
The five-a-side competition was organised by the Salvation Army.
Former international Peter Shilton also provided a goalkeeping masterclass at the event, which was eventually won by a team from Bristol.
Shilton said the competition could be really valuable as a way to build confidence.
10 Oct 2013
